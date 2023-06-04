Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,721 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $21.09. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 124.05%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,086.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Wednesday.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

