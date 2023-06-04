Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $14.24 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,532 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,687 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $124.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.92 and a 200-day moving average of $98.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 295.83, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

