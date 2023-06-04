Scott Fitzgerald Sells 4,000 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $166,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,238.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Fitzgerald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 18,736 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $847,429.28.

On Monday, May 1st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $164,360.00.

On Thursday, April 6th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 11,070 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $498,703.50.

On Friday, March 31st, Scott Fitzgerald sold 26,816 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,208,865.28.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 7,530 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $340,356.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $172,720.00.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $41.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 0.62. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $47.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Several equities analysts have commented on INTA shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Intapp from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Intapp by 100.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Intapp by 19.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

