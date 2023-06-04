Sandy Spring Bank Sells 5,581 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.2% of Sandy Spring Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 609,669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,369,000 after acquiring an additional 323,054 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 72,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,635,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $641,343,000 after acquiring an additional 21,480 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 169,532 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 118,780 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.52.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $124.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.92 and a 200 day moving average of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,687 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

