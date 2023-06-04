PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 9,859 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,859 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 470.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $57.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.71. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.72 and a 52-week high of $72.27.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

