PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 766 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,891,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,254,000 after purchasing an additional 64,029 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 16.8% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 461,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 66,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avanos Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CL King initiated coverage on Avanos Medical in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avanos Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Avanos Medical Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE AVNS opened at $24.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.75. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. It engages in delivering clinically superior medical device solutions and products to healthcare providers and patients. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

Further Reading

