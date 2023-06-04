PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 401 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091,484 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,676,000 after buying an additional 3,402,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,195,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,600,000 after buying an additional 173,113 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,893,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $288,209,000 after buying an additional 174,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 736,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,904,000 after buying an additional 18,078 shares during the last quarter.

HAE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $88.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.43. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $58.23 and a 52-week high of $91.39.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $191,992.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

