PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $85,546,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 488,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,676,000 after purchasing an additional 194,895 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,923,000 after buying an additional 174,811 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 46.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 511,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,715,000 after buying an additional 162,076 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,934,000 after buying an additional 117,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INSP. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $335.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $303.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.56.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $309.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -198.52 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.57. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.04 and a 1 year high of $314.36.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.90, for a total value of $156,002.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,373.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 1,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.12, for a total value of $483,767.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,404.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.90, for a total transaction of $156,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,373.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,629 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

