PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,253 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,948,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,332,000 after purchasing an additional 425,575 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,131,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,911,000 after purchasing an additional 282,580 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,023,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,053,000 after buying an additional 101,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,661,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In related news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $1,375,543.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,338,503.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $1,375,543.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,629.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,037,843 shares of company stock valued at $23,508,373. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

WEN opened at $22.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.51. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 119.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 19th. Northcoast Research cut Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

