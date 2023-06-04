PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,551 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOK. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOK opened at $4.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.97. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0329 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOK shares. TheStreet raised Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.73.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

