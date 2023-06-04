PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 400.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $74.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.13, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.55. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $74.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $389,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,398,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $389,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,398,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $144,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,750.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,659 shares of company stock worth $1,936,486 in the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLKB shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

