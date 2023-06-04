PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $545,000 Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Royal Gold by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Royal Gold by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 240,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,604,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RGLD. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. National Bankshares cut their target price on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.63.

In other Royal Gold news, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total value of $1,370,657.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,705.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Royal Gold news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,705.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,930 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $123.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.54 and a 12-month high of $147.82.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.77 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 38.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.55%.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

