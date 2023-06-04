PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

F&G Annuities & Life Trading Up 6.2 %

F&G Annuities & Life stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

F&G Annuities & Life Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on F&G Annuities & Life from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Transactions at F&G Annuities & Life

In other news, Director Douglas K. Ammerman purchased 12,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $201,667.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Douglas K. Ammerman purchased 12,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $201,667.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher O. Blunt purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $214,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,402,305.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 39,004 shares of company stock worth $660,667. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

F&G Annuities & Life Profile

