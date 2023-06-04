O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOK. Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth $29,250,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 8.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 84,525,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733,618 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 30.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,990,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,180 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter worth $16,575,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,416,000 after buying an additional 3,569,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOK. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.73.

Nokia Oyj Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.97. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.0329 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.39%.

Nokia Oyj Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

Featured Articles

