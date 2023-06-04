O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,605,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,905,000 after buying an additional 106,841 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $8,858,000. Vance Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 112,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 47,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 163.1% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 214,063 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

IVLU opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

