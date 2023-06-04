O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,686 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 115,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SXC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on SunCoke Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $7.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $613.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.23. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

