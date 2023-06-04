O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $93,000 in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEVA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,232.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 213.8% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE TEVA opened at $7.23 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.18). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 27.58% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 19,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $192,195.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,828.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $163,755.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at $520,818.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 19,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $192,195.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,828.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEVA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

