O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $95,000 Stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,013 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 540.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,937,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after buying an additional 1,635,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 27.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 10,608,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after buying an additional 2,297,970 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in GrafTech International by 412.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 252,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 202,852 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in GrafTech International by 252.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,010,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Price Performance

GrafTech International stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.35. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $9.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.84.

GrafTech International Dividend Announcement

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 87.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on EAF shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GrafTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GrafTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces a needle coke product which is a raw material in producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment, and transportation industries.

