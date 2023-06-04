Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,528 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Interface were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Interface by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,600,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,335,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Interface by 6.5% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,679,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,077,000 after purchasing an additional 223,179 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Interface by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,469,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Interface by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,045,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Interface by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,476,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,035,000 after purchasing an additional 57,309 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interface in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Interface Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ TILE opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $429.27 million, a PE ratio of 82.22 and a beta of 1.90. Interface, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.35 million. Interface had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Interface Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Further Reading

