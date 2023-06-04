LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 8.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 105.8% in the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 78,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,415,000 after buying an additional 40,534 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 7.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes Price Performance

LGIH opened at $121.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $126.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LGIH. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

