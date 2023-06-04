HRT Financial LP Trims Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

HRT Financial LP lowered its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,227 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 23,663 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 589,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 29,834 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,649,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,667,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GNW opened at $5.65 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

