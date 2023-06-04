HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 158,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.53% of Relmada Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RLMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 24,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 596.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Relmada Therapeutics

In other news, insider Cedric O’gorman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $31,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $32,184.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Up 4.0 %

RLMD opened at $2.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $38.68.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.07. Equities analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Relmada Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on addressing diseases of the central nervous system. It develops esmethadone, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for the treatment of CNS diseases, and oral agent for depression and other potential indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.