HRT Financial LP Takes $564,000 Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,893,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,743,000 after acquiring an additional 50,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,029,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,869,000 after acquiring an additional 91,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 948,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,071,000 after acquiring an additional 26,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of THG opened at $115.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.37 and its 200 day moving average is $131.64. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.77 and a 12-month high of $149.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,836.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hanover Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on THG shares. TheStreet downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.