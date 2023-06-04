HRT Financial LP Sells 23,801 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

HRT Financial LP reduced its position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,801 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $618,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 628.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 471,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 406,812 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 428,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 32,274 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 19,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSYS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Stratasys in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Stratasys Price Performance

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04. Stratasys Ltd. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $21.44.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $159.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. Analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Stratasys Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

