HRT Financial LP Sells 13,468 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

HRT Financial LP cut its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,553 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 13,468 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 659.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Foot Locker by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,976 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Foot Locker by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,100 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Stock Performance

NYSE FL opened at $25.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.23. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average of $39.18.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FL. Barclays dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Citigroup downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Williams Trading downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.