HRT Financial LP Sells 11,008 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

HRT Financial LP cut its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,008 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

SCHR stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.09 and a 1-year high of $52.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.96.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

