HRT Financial LP Sells 101,011 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

HRT Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 101,011 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned 0.05% of Photronics worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 824,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,882,000 after buying an additional 89,203 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 161,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,613,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 30,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics Stock Up 1.8 %

Photronics stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.16. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $25.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $229.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 14.04%. Photronics’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLAB shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Photronics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Photronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.