HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 17,703 Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,703 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $816,157,000 after purchasing an additional 513,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Antero Resources by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,190,710 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $280,591,000 after purchasing an additional 178,349 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 66.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,831,000 after buying an additional 166,314 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,793,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. Raymond James cut shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

Antero Resources Stock Performance

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.93. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $48.80.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

Featured Articles

