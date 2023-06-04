HRT Financial LP Makes New $564,000 Investment in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AvidXchange by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,231,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AvidXchange by 13.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,613,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,183 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in AvidXchange by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,928,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,693 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in AvidXchange by 31.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,324,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,536 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in AvidXchange by 664.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,154,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AvidXchange news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 24,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $219,044.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,947,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,739,966.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,839,394 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $22,317,636.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,139,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,999,598.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 24,835 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $219,044.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,947,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,739,966.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,895,999 shares of company stock valued at $41,001,078 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Price Performance

AVDX opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 0.41. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $86.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.66 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 10.22%. Equities research analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

AvidXchange Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Further Reading

