HRT Financial LP Makes New $562,000 Investment in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DCP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. 35.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on DCP Midstream in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DCP Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

DCP Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:DCP opened at $41.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. DCP Midstream, LP has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.96. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.40.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCP Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 31.91%.

About DCP Midstream

(Get Rating)

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas. It operates through the Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing segments. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.