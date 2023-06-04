HRT Financial LP Makes New $550,000 Investment in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.14% of Aldeyra Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALDX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ALDX stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.12. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $10.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 10.50 and a quick ratio of 10.50.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.