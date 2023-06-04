HRT Financial LP Invests $595,000 in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.06% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $923,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 126,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,446,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,568,000 after acquiring an additional 922,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.2 %

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of -0.11. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $17.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

KNSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

