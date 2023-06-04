HRT Financial LP Invests $570,000 in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.14% of Lindblad Expeditions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 11.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

LIND opened at $10.30 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $58,140.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,676,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,233,660.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

