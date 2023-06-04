HRT Financial LP Invests $558,000 in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinetik by 13,375.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Anne Psencik sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $314,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,353.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anne Psencik sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $314,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,353.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew Wall sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $118,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 472,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,841.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,827 shares of company stock worth $952,808. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

KNTK opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.24. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.65.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.43). Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $281.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. Kinetik’s payout ratio is 232.56%.

KNTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kinetik from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It operates through the Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation segments. The Midstream Logistics segment is involved in the following service offerings: gas gathering and processing, crude oil gathering, stabilization and storage services, and water gathering and disposal.

