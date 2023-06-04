HRT Financial LP Invests $546,000 in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.07% of Caleres at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Caleres by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Caleres by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Caleres by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caleres by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CAL shares. StockNews.com lowered Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Shares of CAL opened at $19.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.03. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The company has a market cap of $697.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.77.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Caleres had a return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $662.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the provision of athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. It operates through the Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The Famous Footwear segment provides branded footwear for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment sources, manufactures, and markets branded, licensed, and private-labeled footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers.

