HRT Financial LP Increases Stock Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Appian were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APPN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Shares of APPN opened at $45.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.61. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $57.47.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $135.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.14 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 92.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 6,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.65 per share, for a total transaction of $281,280.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,121,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,823,292.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Appian Corp. engages in the provision of business process management (BPM) solutions. Its products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matthew Wheeler Calkins, Robert Charles Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

