HRT Financial LP Has $544,000 Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

HRT Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,393 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 71,241 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned 0.06% of Cryoport worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,225,174 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $21,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,022,940 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after buying an additional 201,979 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,484,660 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,784,000 after buying an additional 791,037 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,261 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after buying an additional 227,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryoport Price Performance

Cryoport stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $894.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 1.27. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 13.90, a current ratio of 14.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insider Activity at Cryoport

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.15 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $154,936.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,151,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $76,491.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,588 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,742.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $154,936.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,151,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,743 shares of company stock worth $3,879,341 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Cryoport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

