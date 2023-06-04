HRT Financial LP Has $526,000 Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

HRT Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,416 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,934,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,943,578,000 after buying an additional 1,445,645 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,246,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,135,743,000 after buying an additional 147,774 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,762,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,383,000 after buying an additional 615,611 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,608,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,770,000 after acquiring an additional 673,709 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,029,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,610,000 after acquiring an additional 122,272 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $98.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $513.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.52 and a 200 day moving average of $86.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $105.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.489 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

