HRT Financial LP Buys New Shares in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 61,993 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.13% of Mammoth Energy Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUSK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 331.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 82,041 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,373 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

TUSK stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $185.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.74. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $8.79.

Mammoth Energy Services ( NASDAQ:TUSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $116.32 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Mammoth Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

