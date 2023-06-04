HRT Financial LP Buys 34,274 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,274 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned 0.09% of Community Health Systems worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 31,970 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 115.6% in the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 98,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 52,565 shares during the period. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 165.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 437,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 272,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Community Health Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $3.77 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $8.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $515.52 million, a PE ratio of -62.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of general and specialized healthcare services and outpatient services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

