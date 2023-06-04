HRT Financial LP Acquires 14,864 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,655 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned 0.06% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 244,537 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 4,041.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 235,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 229,617 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $2,972,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 57,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,137 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 30,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Suburban Propane Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

SPH opened at $14.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $949.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. It operates through the following segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and government customers.

