Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,092 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,356 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.38% of Cryoport worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Cryoport by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,225,174 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,022,940 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $17,748,000 after buying an additional 201,979 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,484,660 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,784,000 after buying an additional 791,037 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,261 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $7,795,000 after buying an additional 227,742 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cryoport Trading Up 7.1 %

In related news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $28,315.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,119.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,362 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $28,315.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,119.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $76,491.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,588 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,742.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 179,743 shares of company stock worth $3,879,341 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.54, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.50 million, a PE ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average is $20.48. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $45.36.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $62.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cryoport

(Get Rating)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.