Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 9,709 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 27,109 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,851,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,974,000 after purchasing an additional 52,653 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

CNH Industrial Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of CNHI opened at $13.63 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $17.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3861 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.