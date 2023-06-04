Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,417 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.09% of Independence Realty Trust worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 32.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:IRT opened at $17.97 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $24.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 278.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.