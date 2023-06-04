Franklin Resources Inc. Has $3.34 Million Stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,465 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 767,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,507,000 after purchasing an additional 67,074 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Qiagen during the third quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Qiagen by 897.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 218,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after buying an additional 196,326 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Qiagen by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

Qiagen Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE QGEN opened at $46.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.38.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

