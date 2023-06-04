Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 176,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,247 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 149,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 26,186 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 198,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 197,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 62,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 5.6% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 61,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $37,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 664,837 shares in the company, valued at $14,626,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $3,339,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,467,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $37,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 664,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,626,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,122 shares of company stock valued at $7,418,430 over the last 90 days. 25.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $23.68 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.02.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $611.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.40 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a net margin of 22.86%. On average, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Dropbox Company Profile



Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

