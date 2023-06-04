Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 85,001 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 167.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,001 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 46.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,650,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,166,000 after acquiring an additional 525,165 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 29.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,425,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,006,000 after buying an additional 328,288 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at $385,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

Pure Storage Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.83. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,142.05, a PEG ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

