Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 29,373 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,373 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.44% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,267,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 31,820 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 36,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 27,556 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean Price Performance

Shares of HCCI stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $834.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.23. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $38.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.19 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.59%. On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Insider Activity at Heritage-Crystal Clean

In related news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $147,527.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,087.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.