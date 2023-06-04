Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 2,326 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 11.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 128,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,736 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Trimble by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,148,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,086,000 after purchasing an additional 25,610 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Trimble by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 87,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 17,747 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trimble stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average is $52.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.43 and a 52-week high of $72.24.

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

