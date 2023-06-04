Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Shares Sold by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP decreased its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned 0.35% of Franklin Financial Services worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRAF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Franklin Financial Services by 241.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 26,243 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in Franklin Financial Services by 9.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 144,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Franklin Financial Services by 4,189.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of FRAF stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $36.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Franklin Financial Services Announces Dividend

Franklin Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FRAF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $16.06 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Franklin Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Franklin Financial Services Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.

